|
|
September 23, 1943 -
December 11, 2019
With sincere sadness we announce the passing of Rod Anttonen. He was born in Fort St. John BC, coming to the Lakehead shortly after the war ended. He primarily resided in Thunder Bay. He was the first born of Clara Anttonen (nee Kivi) and Reino Anttonen (both deceased). Rod attended schools in Fort William, Jumbo Gardens and Port Arthur. He worked at the grain elevators, settling as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Rod's forte was being an athlete winning awards and setting records in hockey, baseball, football, basketball, wrestling and track and field and later in life golf and curling. He also spent many years pitting for a number of stock car drivers. The hobbies, Rod pursued included nature (compiling a book in the form of photographs and descriptions of over 500 species of the wild flora in N.W. Ontario). Singlehandedly carved a homestead from the bush on his rural property. Other interests included classical music and movies, gardening, long walks, bird watching, astronomy, fishing and cooking. His downtime was watching sports on tv. He had 4 brothers, Keith (deceased) (Ina), Gary (Judy), Larry (Corileen), Bob (deceased) and sister Judy. He had three children, daughter Cheryl, two sons Kenny (Leslie), David (Kendra), 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, far too many to even count. Rod's illness, Lewy Bodies Dementia, slowly deteriorated his body and mind over the past years, resulting in him living the last two years of his life in Hogarth Riverview Manor. The family, would like to sincerely thank the staff of the 2N Lavender unit for their support and care. Special thanks to Dr. Skunta for overseeing our brother's health. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Thunder Bay Parkinson and/or Dementia Societies would be appreciated.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfain.com