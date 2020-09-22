With true sorrow the children of Rodney (Roddy) Logozzo announce the passing of their father in the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Peter Loughheed Hospital in Calgary Alberta at the age of 73. As the third of seven children born to Sam and Mary Logozzo and raised in the Italian community of John/Secord Streets of Port Arthur, Roddy was well known for his adventurous spirit and exuberant personality. Many lifelong friendships were formed during his days at St. Joseph's Elementary School and high school where he excelled in sports. He would lend a hand in a heartbeat to anyone who needed it whether they asked or not. Roddy went out of his way to help family and friends stranded in the bush or who needed rescue after an accident or whom needed an income supplement. He was a "go to" personality and his friendship could be depended on. As a young boy of 10, he was expected to work at the family business, Iron Range Bus Lines, located in his backyard. Starting with raking the gravel so the buses could roll in, he learned the mechanics of motors, wheels and the essentials for automotives. As a teen, Roddy wanted to earn extra cash, so he was hired at the old Coca-Cola plant just down the dairy road. It was there, he always said, that he got "his muscular physique " as he could carry four cases of coke at one time – two under each arm! Upon meeting the lovely Iris Lysy, Roddy knew that she was 'The One' so they married and grew a family of four wonderful, loving children with big personalities. Their home on Fassina St. and later on Cherry Ridge was always bustling with friends and family, where an invitation was not ever required to visit. Summers were spent at McKenzie Beach with Iris's larger than life extended family that travelled from afar every summer to the Lysy cottage for family adventure and some of BABA's (Iris's mother) home cooking and tender loving care. Baba loved Roddy unconditionally and cherished the magnitude of love that he brought to her family. Roddy shared his passion for the outdoors with his children. From boating, water skiing, hunting and fishing, he gave his children the opportunity and time to develop an interest in the environment and to pursue activities to enjoy as a family which also included spending time at the Logozzo family cottage at Amethyst Harbour. His devotion to his family continued during their life in Calgary where he supported his broken-hearted family through the sudden loss of their loving mother Iris and the unfortunate loss of their big brother Michael. A member and supporter of the Kinsmen and The Italian Society of Port Arthur he along with longtime friends Italo Cava, Joe Nucci, Desi Annala, Tom Woodbeck, participated in supporting numerous charities. Many in the community will remember his support of the Mormon Church, with his wife Iris. Upon Roddy's retirement he made the move to Calgary, Alberta where he and his family could all be together. Roddy took to retirement well by joining a gym where he could leisurely work out, swim and sauna. Along with spending time with his children, Roddy developed a special bond with his niece Marissa Reckman with whom he would lunch and discuss the world events. Roddy's health began to diminish slowly over the last several years and he very recently was put on dialysis, which resulted in a blood infection. His children were all by his side at his passing. He will be truly missed by many and especially by his three loving children Daniel, Larissa, and Rodney Jr. Sisters Lois (David Nuttall), Sandra (John Wieckowski), Maria (Jack Hudolin) brother Sammy (Donna), sisters-in-law Candace, Joan and Patty, the Lysy family and numerous nieces and nephews are also left to mourn. Predeceased by his wife Iris, his son Michael, parents Sam and Mary Logozzo, brothers Gary and Joey, nephew Adam and more recently Baba Suzy Lysy and sister in law, Natalia Lysy Trist. Roddy has been cremated and a family Celebration of Life will be held in 2021.