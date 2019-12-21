|
|
Roger passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay on December 14, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born August 10th, 1930 in Kitchener, Ontario, the 7th of 9 children born to (George) Harold and Evangeline Kuhl. He spent most his life in Kitchener where he married Josephine Kuhl (Odhner) in 1963; they lived and raised a family together on the outskirts of Kitchener in the same house until Joey passed away in 2015. From age 18 until he retired in 1993 he worked at William Knell and Company (wholesale hardware). Roger will be affectionately remembered for his love of music, gardening, his participation at the Carmel New Church, hockey, swimming, travelling, ship watching, and his countless hats. He leaves behind children: Brian (Tiffany), Bill, Gail, and Chris Kuhl. Grandchildren: Torrin and Griffin Kuhl. Sister: Peggy Merrell. He was predeceased by his wife Josephine, daughter Karis, and 7 siblings: Bill, Joan, Vivian, Rita, infant, Laura, and Judy. A memorial service will take place at the Carmel New Church, 40 Chapel Hill Dr. in Kitchener, December 28th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Alexander Henry Museum ship:Online condolences
http://ltmstb.com
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com