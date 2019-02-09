|
|
Mr. Roger Brizard, 83 years, of Dorion, Ontario passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Roger worked for Abitibi Woodlands for thirty-eight years until a heart attack in 1986 forced his retirement. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, picking blueberries, disking and dancing around the house to entertain Madeline. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Felicite Brizard, his son Richard, his grandson Christopher Hardy and granddaughter Cheyenne Trabish and siblings – Lucien, Delina (& Clarence) Content, son-in-law Dennis Hardy, and brother-in-law Warren Fayle; he is survived by his wife of fifty-four years Madeline Brizard (nee Cheesequay) of Dorion, by ten children – John (Darlene) of Long Lac, Ontario, Cindy (Dave) Kindla of Beardmore, Ontario, Betty (Terry) Bouchard and Cathy (Harley) Trabish both of Lake Helen Reserve, Ontario, Bob (Kelly) of Mission, British Columbia, George Brizard (Tammy Serson) of Calgary, Alberta, Dean (Shelley) and Popeye (Dawn) both of Hurkett, Ontario, Shirley of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Mary Joyce of Belleville, Ontario, by daughter-in-law Jane Brizard of Thunder Bay by numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, by siblings – Roland (Daisy) of Red Rock, Ontario, Emile (Cyndi), Omer (Norma) and Annnette Fayle all of Thunder Bay and by his two furry "babies" Tika and Rusty. According to Roger's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.