Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Dale Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Dale Harding Obituary


Dec. 17, 1957 ~ Dec. 14, 2019

It is with profound sadness that the family of Roger D. Harding announce his passing on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at TBRHSC. Roger worked at CP Rail as a Locomotive Engineer and Union Rep. for the BLE/TCRC for most of his 37 year career there. He retired in 2012. Roger was a very social person with a great sense of humor and he will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends. Roger is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Jennifer Harding and Julie Harding (Andrei Bruno), brothers Dan Harding (Nancy), Joe Harding (Loretta), sister Heather Harding as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his father Robert Harding, mother Yvonne Neepin and sister Denise Sheriden. Cremation has taken place and internment of remains will be at a later date. A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M, at Our Saviours' Lutheran Church, 21 Farrand St. (corner River St.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the TBRHSC (Northern Cancer Fund). Our sincere thanks goes out to the wonderful and compassionate healthcare team at TBRHSC who were involved in Roger's care.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -