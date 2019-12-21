|
|
Dec. 17, 1957 ~ Dec. 14, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Roger D. Harding announce his passing on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at TBRHSC. Roger worked at CP Rail as a Locomotive Engineer and Union Rep. for the BLE/TCRC for most of his 37 year career there. He retired in 2012. Roger was a very social person with a great sense of humor and he will be lovingly remembered by his family and many friends. Roger is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Jennifer Harding and Julie Harding (Andrei Bruno), brothers Dan Harding (Nancy), Joe Harding (Loretta), sister Heather Harding as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his father Robert Harding, mother Yvonne Neepin and sister Denise Sheriden. Cremation has taken place and internment of remains will be at a later date. A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M, at Our Saviours' Lutheran Church, 21 Farrand St. (corner River St.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the TBRHSC (Northern Cancer Fund). Our sincere thanks goes out to the wonderful and compassionate healthcare team at TBRHSC who were involved in Roger's care.