It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart we announce the passing of Roger Ivan Moore on Oct. 31, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was predeceased by his mother Christine Moore in 1991 and his stepfather Lino Strani in 2004. He is survived by his sisters Ramona and Susanna Moore of Toronto, Ontario, his longtime friend and companion Iris Allen and his cat Bonesy. Roger Moore, (he loved the affiliation of his name and the spy 007), was born December 16, 1959 in Port Arthur. He grew up with the family on Lawrence Rd. Childhood summers were spent on week long camping and fishing trips to Black Sturgeon Lake. Many winter weekends ice fishing on Whitefish Lake and others. He never lost his love of camping and fishing. He did a brief stint in the Canadian Forces as a cook. After leaving the army with an honorable discharge he served for many years as a tunnelman on the Great Lakes Ships. Roger always enjoyed helping children. Donations to the Underground Gym, Thunder Bay would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place and visitation at Blake's Funeral Chapel will follow at a later date.



Roger Moore will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com