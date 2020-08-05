



February 18, 1935



Roger died peacefully in his sleep in his home in his 85th year on July 23, 2020. Roger was the son of the late Alma Saari (nee. Siironen) and late Verner Norback, as well as adoring nephew of the late Lillian Deon and late Fred Siironen. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Sheila (nee. Cameron), daughter Rose, son-in-law Allan, grandchildren Will and Ava of Toronto and numerous cousins.Roger was born in Port Arthur, proudly growing up on Alexandra Street in Fort William, where one of his greatest childhood joys was watching the carnival trains pull into town. This love fueled his later pursuits of owning and operating a ferris wheel at local fairs, and being an active member of the Showman's League of America for many years.Roger attended Port Arthur Collegiate and Port Arthur Business College which led to accounting clerk positions at the Toronto Mayor's Office and Gibson Motors. However, his self-determination and artistic talents led him to an entrepreneurial path as a well-regarded sign painter and business owner in Thunder Bay.Roger was modest, steadfast in his views, and kind. He highly valued a strong work ethic, respect for all people, and a healthy lifestyle including weightlifting, cycling, and yoga in his younger years.One of his strongest views was the importance of giving generously to charity. Accordingly, in lieu of flowers, donations to the local Red Cross or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. What kept Roger's spirits lifted, especially with his dear wife in hospital these last two years, has been the good cheer and conversation provided by his caring neighbours, many friends and acquaintances, as well as the many wonderful frontline staff at local coffee shops, restaurants, and banks that he frequented - thank you all.Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of Roger's life will occur at a later date per his wishes.