(GAS, GASMAN)
March 4, 1983
– August 27, 2020
It is with great sadness that we the family announce the passing of our son, brother, father and friend. Roman was born March 4, 1983 at Port Arthur General Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario to Roland Singleton (Sr.) and Joceline Nobis. Survived by his children Ava and Seth; his siblings Roland Jr., Sheryl and Renee; his niece Daanis and nephews Ashton and Vinny along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Gas enjoyed basketball, hockey and playing baseball in his younger years and his fascination with aliens. He held numerous jobs working in the bush. Gas loved spending time with friends and family, especially his two children. Becoming a father were his proudest moments. Brother
You gave no one
a last farewell
Or even said goodbye.
You were gone
before we knew it
And only
the Creator knows why.
Thousands of times
we will miss you
Thousands of times
we will cry.
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still.
In our hearts
you hold a place
No one else can fill.
It broke our hearts
to lose you
But you didn't go alone
For a part of us
went with you
The day Creator
took you home.
We will meet again someday
I know in a better place.
I thank the Creator he made you…my brother
While you were here
on earth.
will miss you to my last breath my brother.
Your brother…Roland Raymond Singleton.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with visitation taking place one hour prior to service time. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. A Celebration of Life for Gas will take place at a later date. On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca