(GAS, GASMAN)



March 4, 1983

– August 27, 2020



Brother

You gave no one

a last farewell

Or even said goodbye.

You were gone

before we knew it

And only

the Creator knows why.

Thousands of times

we will miss you

Thousands of times

we will cry.

If love alone could have saved you

You never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still.

In our hearts

you hold a place

No one else can fill.

It broke our hearts

to lose you

But you didn't go alone

For a part of us

went with you

The day Creator

took you home.

We will meet again someday

I know in a better place.

I thank the Creator he made you…my brother

While you were here

on earth.

will miss you to my last breath my brother.

Your brother…Roland Raymond Singleton.



On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca



It is with great sadness that we the family announce the passing of our son, brother, father and friend. Roman was born March 4, 1983 at Port Arthur General Hospital in Thunder Bay, Ontario to Roland Singleton (Sr.) and Joceline Nobis. Survived by his children Ava and Seth; his siblings Roland Jr., Sheryl and Renee; his niece Daanis and nephews Ashton and Vinny along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Gas enjoyed basketball, hockey and playing baseball in his younger years and his fascination with aliens. He held numerous jobs working in the bush. Gas loved spending time with friends and family, especially his two children. Becoming a father were his proudest moments.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with visitation taking place one hour prior to service time. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. A Celebration of Life for Gas will take place at a later date.