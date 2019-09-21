|
|
August 25, 1933 –
September 17, 2019
Mr. Roman Kowalski a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Roman was a kind and gentle person. His faith was very important to him. He served for decades at St. Patrick's Cathedral as an usher and was honoured to be a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Norman Gallagher Council. For many years Roman assisted with the pool facility at the Columbus Centre and offered his assistance with whatever needed to be done. The less fortunate were always important to Roman and he put their needs first by donating to the local food banks, charity organizations and those suffering in Ukraine. He was awarded with numerous Ontario Volunteer Service Awards and was recognized by many other local organizations for giving of his time and support. He was a life member of the Port Arthur Prosvita Ukrainian National Society. Roman had a great love of animals, always bringing home stray dogs he sometimes had three or four at home at any given time. Roman was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. As the youngest he was the favourite and the most entertaining. He was known by all his friends as "Chic". This nickname stayed with him throughout his life. Although a bachelor, his life was fulfilled with his nieces and nephews, attending and sharing in all family events and occasions. He especially loved Christmas and Easter celebrations. As a young man Roman was active in sports. He excelled at weightlifting and loved playing hockey. He enjoyed sharing Saturday Hockey Night in Canada with his family and friends. His first job was with his father's family business, Thunder Bay Flour and Feed Company. Later he was employed with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool where he enjoyed many years of service and made lifetime friends. He retired from Sask Pool in 1993. Roman was predeceased by his parents Harry and Maria Kowalski, brothers Joseph, Peter and Michael Kowalski, sisters; Sophie (Vi) Donaldson (James) and Sister Josephine Kowalski (Sisters of St. Joseph), nieces; Colleen and Jennifer Lehto and Margo Donaldson. Nephews; Bruce and Jay Donaldson, Andrew and James Krupper and great nephew John Jr. Krupper. He is survived by sisters Rose Krupper (Anthony,deceased) Anna Maria Lehto (George, deceased) many nieces, nephews, as well as great and grand nieces and nephews. For the last 3 years of Roman's life he resided at Hogarth Riverview Manor, 2North Lavender Unit. Roman made many friends there and joined the prayer group at the home and attended mass regularly. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff for their unconditional care and compassion shown to Roman. Special thank you to the Hospice Northwest volunteers who gave of their time to comfort Roman. Roman was loved by all and will be forever in our hearts and prayers. Funeral Mass will take place at St Patrick's Cathedral, Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul or charity of your choice.
Roman Kowalski will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
