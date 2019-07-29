|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Roman Kozyra announces his
passing on Tuesday July 24, 2019 after a long courageous battle with
Amyloidosis. Roman passed away in the TBRHSC with his loving family by his
side. He is now at peace.
Roman was born on April 22, 1954 in Port Arthur and remained in Thunder Bay
throughout his life. Roman was the fourth of six children. Roman's early
years were happily spent with his younger brother Jerry: a time when the
importance of family was instilled in Roman. As the years went on, and the
family continued to grow, he always enjoyed making memories at the many
large family gatherings.
Roman's career spanned many years in the financial banking industry: the
past 25 years with CIBC. Roman loved being able to help people successfully
plan their financial futures. He enjoyed meeting with and having the
opportunity to talk to so many people everyday. Roman was a mentor to many
of his coworkers. He loved to share his knowledge.
If you asked Roman what his greatest achievement in his life was, he would
say his boys. Roman was so proud of his three sons, James, Jarren and
Justin. As a child, Roman had a love for sports. As the boys grew up, Roman
coached their hockey and baseball teams. They continued to share their love
of sports by watching NFL Sunday football games together, and attending
Border Cats games and Thunderwolves hockey games. The thing that he looked
forward to the most was the annual trip to see the Minnesota Vikings with
the boys and his lifelong friend, Glenn. The close bond between Roman and
his sons was evident in the final months of his life by how they took care
of their dad. Roman loved dogs throughout his life. One of Roman's favourite
parts of each day was taking the family dog Darby for a walk every morning.
Like all family members and friends, Darby will miss Roman.
Roman is survived by his sons, James, Jarren and Justin, the mother of his
sons Pam, brothers, Taras (Pat) Hong Kong, Ihor (Sophie), Zen (Cathy),
sister, Dr. Lesia Kozyra (Alain) Cumberland, ON, sister in law Lorri (Rick),
cousin Irena (Paul), best friends Glenn (Pat) and Joe (Bev), special friend
Leena, Sault Ste. Marie, ON. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews
and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Ilko and Maria and brother Jerry.
We would like to thank his family physician Dr. Mangatal for her years of
care as well as the many doctors who were involved with his care the past
seven months including Dr. Laferriere, and Dr. Boake. Thanks also to Dr.
Jaro Kotalik a family friend for his guidance, the nursing staff of 1A
Oncology and the ICU unit at the TBRHSC. You are all amazing people!
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday July 29, 2019 at the
Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross (415 Victoria Ave W). The mass
will be officiated by Father Stepan Didur. Roman's cremains will be laid to
rest with his parents at a private family interment immediately following
the funeral mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Roman's name may
be made to the Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network Inc., The Canadian
Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332
North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay