Roman Kozyra

Roman Kozyra Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Roman Kozyra announces his


passing on Tuesday July 24, 2019 after a long courageous battle with


Amyloidosis. Roman passed away in the TBRHSC with his loving family by his


side. He is now at peace.



Roman was born on April 22, 1954 in Port Arthur and remained in Thunder Bay


throughout his life. Roman was the fourth of six children. Roman's early


years were happily spent with his younger brother Jerry: a time when the


importance of family was instilled in Roman. As the years went on, and the


family continued to grow, he always enjoyed making memories at the many


large family gatherings.



Roman's career spanned many years in the financial banking industry: the


past 25 years with CIBC. Roman loved being able to help people successfully


plan their financial futures. He enjoyed meeting with and having the


opportunity to talk to so many people everyday. Roman was a mentor to many


of his coworkers. He loved to share his knowledge.



If you asked Roman what his greatest achievement in his life was, he would


say his boys. Roman was so proud of his three sons, James, Jarren and


Justin. As a child, Roman had a love for sports. As the boys grew up, Roman


coached their hockey and baseball teams. They continued to share their love


of sports by watching NFL Sunday football games together, and attending


Border Cats games and Thunderwolves hockey games. The thing that he looked


forward to the most was the annual trip to see the Minnesota Vikings with


the boys and his lifelong friend, Glenn. The close bond between Roman and


his sons was evident in the final months of his life by how they took care


of their dad. Roman loved dogs throughout his life. One of Roman's favourite


parts of each day was taking the family dog Darby for a walk every morning.


Like all family members and friends, Darby will miss Roman.



Roman is survived by his sons, James, Jarren and Justin, the mother of his


sons Pam, brothers, Taras (Pat) Hong Kong, Ihor (Sophie), Zen (Cathy),


sister, Dr. Lesia Kozyra (Alain) Cumberland, ON, sister in law Lorri (Rick),


cousin Irena (Paul), best friends Glenn (Pat) and Joe (Bev), special friend


Leena, Sault Ste. Marie, ON. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews


and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents Ilko and Maria and brother Jerry.



We would like to thank his family physician Dr. Mangatal for her years of


care as well as the many doctors who were involved with his care the past


seven months including Dr. Laferriere, and Dr. Boake. Thanks also to Dr.


Jaro Kotalik a family friend for his guidance, the nursing staff of 1A


Oncology and the ICU unit at the TBRHSC. You are all amazing people!



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday July 29, 2019 at the


Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross (415 Victoria Ave W). The mass


will be officiated by Father Stepan Didur. Roman's cremains will be laid to


rest with his parents at a private family interment immediately following


the funeral mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Roman's name may


be made to the Canadian Amyloidosis Support Network Inc., The Canadian


Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332


North May Street, Thunder Bay.



Please sign the online condolences at


everestofthunderbay

