Roman Myhal, age 66 years, resident of Nolalu Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday June 15, 2019.
Born on May 15, 1953, he was raised and educated in Fort William and attended Fort William Collegiate Institute.
He was employed as a Construction Inspector with the City of Thunder Bay and retired in 2018.
Roman enjoyed country living, had a love for all music, preparing meals for his family, and he always kept up with the traditions of his Ukrainian heritage. Roman Myhal is survived by his daughters, Nadia Myhal (Troy DePaola), Jessemine Antti, Oona Szyja (Rick), Gretchen Holt, and Elizabeth Disman. His grandchildren, Eleanor, Madeline, and Josephine DePaola, Nicholas and Colin Antti, Brandon and Evan Szyja, Erin, Nathanial, Kristopher, and Madison Holt, Bryn and Morgan Bergsma, and Joshua, Oliver, Jacob, and Lola Andrade. His sister Stephanie Nyznyk, brother Danylo Myhal, and sister in law, Jennifer Kernohan. Nephews, Michael Nyznyk, and Lukas, Jake, and Ben Myhal. Nieces, Andrea Walker, and Taisa and Oriana Ivaniuta. Cousins, Natalka Myhal (Ken), Taras Myhal, Nadia Myhal (Yaroslav Ivaniuta), and many more close family and friends. Roman was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Myhal, daughter, Francis Andrade, father, Dr. Bohdan Myhal, mother, Victoria Myhal, brother, Andrew Myhal, brother in law, Bill Nyznyk, grandmother, Stanislava Balabuck, uncle, Hryhory Myhal, and cousin, Ivanka Myhal.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life, for family and friends, will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019, from 6-9pm, at Ukrainian National Home, 211 Robertson Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario. If family and friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Sister Margaret Smith Centre, Adult Mental Health and Addictions, would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at the Celebration of Life or by sending to the following address: St. Joseph's Foundation, Attn: Annette Klement, 63 Carrie Street Thunder Bay, Ontario P7H 4J2
Vichnaya Pamyat
