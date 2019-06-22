Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Myhal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Myhal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roman Myhal Obituary

Roman Myhal, age 66 years, resident of Nolalu Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday June 15, 2019.
Born on May 15, 1953, he was raised and educated in Fort William and attended Fort William Collegiate Institute.
He was employed as a Construction Inspector with the City of Thunder Bay and retired in 2018.
Roman enjoyed country living, had a love for all music, preparing meals for his family, and he always kept up with the traditions of his Ukrainian heritage. Roman Myhal is survived by his daughters, Nadia Myhal (Troy DePaola), Jessemine Antti, Oona Szyja (Rick), Gretchen Holt, and Elizabeth Disman. His grandchildren, Eleanor, Madeline, and Josephine DePaola, Nicholas and Colin Antti, Brandon and Evan Szyja, Erin, Nathanial, Kristopher, and Madison Holt, Bryn and Morgan Bergsma, and Joshua, Oliver, Jacob, and Lola Andrade. His sister Stephanie Nyznyk, brother Danylo Myhal, and sister in law, Jennifer Kernohan. Nephews, Michael Nyznyk, and Lukas, Jake, and Ben Myhal. Nieces, Andrea Walker, and Taisa and Oriana Ivaniuta. Cousins, Natalka Myhal (Ken), Taras Myhal, Nadia Myhal (Yaroslav Ivaniuta), and many more close family and friends. Roman was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Myhal, daughter, Francis Andrade, father, Dr. Bohdan Myhal, mother, Victoria Myhal, brother, Andrew Myhal, brother in law, Bill Nyznyk, grandmother, Stanislava Balabuck, uncle, Hryhory Myhal, and cousin, Ivanka Myhal.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life, for family and friends, will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019, from 6-9pm, at Ukrainian National Home, 211 Robertson Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario. If family and friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Sister Margaret Smith Centre, Adult Mental Health and Addictions, would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at the Celebration of Life or by sending to the following address: St. Joseph's Foundation, Attn: Annette Klement, 63 Carrie Street Thunder Bay, Ontario P7H 4J2


Vichnaya Pamyat

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now