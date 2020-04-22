|
Ron "Scooter" Bruce passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Born on May 12, 1936, Ron lived a full life centered around his family. Growing up in Thunder Bay, he was an amazing athlete, excelling at baseball and hockey. His love of hockey continued to grow throughout his life as he coached and mentored his son David to an NHL career and later as a grandfather who became a number one fan to his grandchildren. He was so proud of them and their many talents and accomplishments. Many early mornings were spent in cold hockey rinks watching practices and more recently he could be spotted with Grammy at a local venue at 1:30 am, supporting "Pedestrian Lifestyle", his grandson's band. Gramps became famous for his signature "thumbs up" move as he left.Online condolences
Family was his greatest joy, and he worked many years at the Provincial Paper Mill to support them. He was an amazing husband to Diane, "best Dad in the world" to Leslie, Carol and Dave, and "top Gramps" to Keegan, Cayley, Josh, Brin, Dylan and Jesse. After retirement, many memories were made out at Silver Islet where Ron loved to spend his summers, and on the golf course where he enjoyed many hours of fun with his buddies.
Most recently he got particular enjoyment out of his daily walks, rain or shine to meet his coffee buddies and talk about the old days. That meant the world to him.
He will be remembered as a patient, kind man with a heart of gold and amazing endurance. We miss him so, and he will be forever in our hearts. Thanks Ron... Dad... Gramps for giving us the greatest lives!
A special thanks to those on 2C at the TBRHSC, for their amazing care. You're the best!
