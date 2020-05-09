1949-2020It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ron Lacey on May 6, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Ron was born on February 3, 1949 in Toronto, Ontario. Ron attended school in Niagara Falls and moved to Thunder Bay in 1976. He began his surveying career with the Ministry of Transportation and subsequently worked for various contractors in the Thunder Bay area. Ron was an adventurer. He loved photography, sailing, travelling, scuba diving, skiing, and motorcycling. He had a love for all types of music and for all types of technology. Ron is survived by his wife Marie-Claire of 46 years and his brother David (St Thomas) and his sister Diane (Toronto). Ron will be missed by his family, friends and many Facebook followers. Cremation has occurred and at Ron's request there will be no funeral service. If desired donations can be made to the charity of your choice.On-line Condolencesmay be sent to