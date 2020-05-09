Ron Lacey
1949 - 2020
1949-2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ron Lacey on May 6, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Ron was born on February 3, 1949 in Toronto, Ontario. Ron attended school in Niagara Falls and moved to Thunder Bay in 1976. He began his surveying career with the Ministry of Transportation and subsequently worked for various contractors in the Thunder Bay area. Ron was an adventurer. He loved photography, sailing, travelling, scuba diving, skiing, and motorcycling. He had a love for all types of music and for all types of technology. Ron is survived by his wife Marie-Claire of 46 years and his brother David (St Thomas) and his sister Diane (Toronto). Ron will be missed by his family, friends and many Facebook followers. Cremation has occurred and at Ron's request there will be no funeral service. If desired donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
