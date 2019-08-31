|
|
Ron Nordlund, 79, of Atikokan, passed peacefully at St. Joe's after a lengthy illness, with his wife by his side on August 4, 2019. Ron worked in construction as a procurement manager during a working career spent mostly in Alberta, but which included stints in Algeria and the United States. Shortly after retiring six years ago, Ron started bartending at the Atikokan branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, a role he enjoyed and allowed him to make many new friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, his children Randy (Myrka), Dennis (Dawn), Peter, and Todd (Ellen); grandchildren Sarah (Kevin) and Christy. He is also survived by his sister Jean and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In honour of Ron's wishes, there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 8 (1 to 5 pm) at the Royal Canadian Legion. Since Ron was an avid sports fan, we are requesting that those attending wear a sports shirt of some sort. Donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com