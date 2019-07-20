Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Rona Diane Rody


1932 - 2019
Rona Diane Rody Obituary

Rona Diane Rody, 86, resident of Roseview Manor passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 13, 2019. She was born October 13, 1932 in Fort William. She was raised and educated in Fort William and attended FWCI. She spent her life raising her children and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering at 55Plus on River St. Rona is survived by children Brett (Karen), Janora (Jerome) Bidulka, Ron (Lynn), Brad (Brenda); grandchildren Matt (Jess), Melinda (Jeremy), Kyle (Lisa), Chris (Jolene), Nathan (Cindy), Jasmine (Trevor), Jessica (Jeff), Russell (Olivia) and great grandchildren Nora, Claire, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Savanah, Kayden, Calvin, Marcus, Ziva, Brinnley, Ryker; brother Rod (Louise) Maclennan and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Ronald in 1991, his sister and brother-in-law Ellen (Bill) Duke. The family would like to thank the staff of Roseview (Primrose) for the excellent care. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Canada, Northern Cancer Fund, or Calvin Presbyterian Church Building Fund, would be appreciated.

