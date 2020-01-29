|
|
Ron, loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather has passed at the age of 90 with family by his side. Ron was born to George and Ivy Groom in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. In 1953 he married Ingrid Pesola, his companion of 50+ years. They relocated to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1956 and began to raise their family. Ron was predeceased by his parents George and Ivy, wife Ingrid, brother George, son Richard and son-In-law Tony. He is survived by his brother Len of Sudbury, Daughters and Sons: Ronda (Bob) of Slave Lake Ab, (Maureen) of Thunder Bay, Wayne (Colleen) of Castlegar, BC., Larry (Sherry) of Thunder Bay, On and Sandra of South Carolina. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proud of all 43 descendants/(spouses) and spoke of them daily. He will be missed dearly by all of us. A Celebration of Life for the family will be held in the spring at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A heartfelt thanks goes out the staff on 2A Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their compassion and care. The family is truly thankful for the work of Dr. Migay and Dr. Miller.