Ronald Alfred Zweep Sr., age 82 passed away peacefully, Wednesday February 26, 2020 at T.B.R.H.S.C. Dad was born in Fort William ON, April 27, 1937. He was raised on the Zweep family farm in South Gillies, where he met and married Shirley Olson. They raised 4 children together until her passing in 1998. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dad held various jobs throughout his life, and then settled in at Northern Wood Preservers where he worked as a millwright for 25 years, until his retirement in 2001. Dad was a handyman who could fabricate, weld and repair anything. In his early years you could always find him tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed camping, fishing and family road trips to rodeo's and stock car events. In his retirement years Dad enjoyed spending summers at his trailer with Judy at Come By Chance Resort, where he reconnected with his cousins on Zweep Rd. He also participated in the annual Zweep reunion at Arrow Lake where he considered himself a horseshoe champion. Dad loved watching curling and listening to classic country and western music. Dad is survived by his partner in life, Judy Armes, daughter Laurie (Merle) McGillis, sons Ron (Elizabeth) Zweep, Rodger (Svetlana) Zweep, Gary (Jo-Anne) Zweep. Grandchildren Robert (Kristy Tuomaala) McGillis, Amanda (Jamie Childs) McGillis, Morgan & Joelle Zweep, Matt McLean and Chris Zweep. Great grandchildren Abigail McGillis, Brody, Levi and Bryce Childs. Sister Lorraine Walker of Abbotsford BC. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley, mother Harriet Zweep, father Alfred Zweep, brothers Martin and John Zweep, brother in-law Cal Walker. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Life will be held on April 2, 2020 at Castlegreen Recreation Center, 213 Castlegreen Dr, from 2:00 to 4:00pm. Donations may be made to the Charity of your Choice. Online condolences
