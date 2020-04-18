|
Ronald Clabertt, age 83, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born and raised in Fort William and attended Ogden School. He was raised by his grandmother, Anna Olynick, after his mother passed away when he was six years old. He began delivering bread at the age of twelve and eventually left school to work to support his grandmother and himself. Over the years, he worked at Kingsway Transport, Ogilvie's Industrial Grain Products, Reichhold Chemicals. Early in his marriage, he earned his railroad Carman's apprentice certificate and finished his long working career at the railroads - first the CNR and finally at the CPR until his retirement. When he was eight years old, he met a special young girl, Joy Stenback, whom he married in 1958. They had two children - Holly and Barry. Although Ron was sometimes working two jobs, he made time to attend his children's athletic activities and help them to practice. As a family, they would spend summers at camp on Lake Superior, and frequent trips to Duluth. Sometimes longer road trips would take his family and Joy's parents to California or to British Columbia by motorhome. In his spare time, he volunteered as an umpire for Fort William Little League baseball. He eventually held the position of umpire in chief. He would often pick up side jobs doing something he loved - painting houses. One of his favourite memories he loved talking about was a fly-in fishing trip he took with the guys to the Northwest Territories. In 1998 Ron and Joy fulfilled their dream of renovating the camp and making it their full-time home. They spent many happy years there hosting gatherings for family and friends. Ron is survived by his daughter Holly Grant (Jim) and granddaughter Alexa, and son Barry Clabertt (Linda) and granddaughters Taylor and Carissa. He will be remembered as a kind man who was always willing to lend a hand. He was predeceased by his wife Joy in 2017, his parents Nellie and John Clabertt, and grandmother Anna Olynick. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Northern Cardiac Care at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or the Thunder Bay District Humane Society.Online condolences
