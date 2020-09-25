Mr. Ronald Evan Briggs, age 77 years, passed away peacefully at the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Ronald was born in North Bay, Ontario on June 20, 1943, the son of Eric and Alice Briggs. He grew up in Powassan, Ontario and it was while attending High School met the love of his life Marianne Todoroff. The two were married on April 20, 1968 and together raised one son. Ronald spent his working year in road construction. His career saw him working with various companies in Toronto, Brampton and eventually Thunder Bay including MacNamara Construction, Armbro Construction, Denjon Construction, Towland Hewitson and lastly with Taranis. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Cushing Lake. His greatest joy came during time spent with family, especially watching his beloved grandson Logan playing hockey. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years Marianne, son Kevin, grandson Logan, sisters Barbara Thompson and Pat (Jeffrey) Froud as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Randy Boyd presiding. The interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund, would be appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





On-line condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com