Ronald Hoard Sr.

Ronald Hoard Sr. Obituary

Ronald Hoard Sr. passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1946 to Jean and Charles Hoard in Fort William Ontario. Ron lived in Thunder Bay Ontario all his life. He was a truck driver for Kingsway Transport for many years until they shut down. He was President of the 990 Teamsters Union. He worked for Dan's Towing until an injury forced his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #844. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping but mostly just spending time with family. He is survived by his sister Beverly Lamoureux and sister in law Nancy Hoard; his son Ron Jr. (wife Jennifer); daughter Margaret (husband Roy); his grandchildren Steven, Yvonne, Tiffany, Lindynn, Yvette, Kellin and Raydence; great grandchildren Ryan, Jordanna, Ryder, Logan, Zoie, Lysa, Trinity, Grace and Tucker and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Jean and Charles, his sister Margaret Kidd; brother Charles (Butch) Hoard and his beloved dog Max.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 12, 2020 at the Fort William Moose Hall located at 434 Fort William Road at 1:00 p.m.

