More Obituaries for Ronald Marbus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald John Marbus

Ronald John Marbus Obituary

The family of Ron Marbus are saddened to announce his sudden passing on January 23, 2020 in Winnipeg. Ron was born on August 15th, 1963 in Fort William and grew up in the Rosslyn Road area. After some years working in Thunder Bay, Ron decided to make the move to Winnipeg for employment in the autumn of 1989. Ron lived and worked for the first twenty years in Winnipeg until his health started to decline with his eventual confinement in an electric wheelchair. The past several years were a struggle for Ron with numerous health issues including arthritis, C.O.P.D., migraines, and high blood pressure. The Medical Examiner suspected Ron's sudden passing was due to coronary failure. Ron is survived by his mother Ria Marbus, brother Graham, sister-in-law Miae, niece Jenna, and numerous relatives in the Netherlands and America. He was predeceased by his father William Marbus in January of 2012. Ron will be remembered by his family and friends as a big cuddly man with a kind heart to match. He was a jovial person who was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed two strong arms and a friendly smile. Ron had an innocent and caring spirit which will be truly missed by his loved ones. Ron's cremation took place recently in Winnipeg and his remains returned to Thunder Bay. A private family interment will take place this coming summer at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

