Ronald Johnston

Ronald Johnson, age 75 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor on June 15, 2020. He is survived by his brother Frank (Shirley), sister Carole Seeley, nieces Cynthia (Jeff) and Amanda (Steve), nephew Russell (Shai), great nephew Owen, great nieces Julia, Jennifer, Hanna, and Sophie, and cousin Pat. He was predeceased by his parents. He will be remembered for his love of sports and his big heart for helping others. In the summer he was always watching baseball (LA Dodgers) on TV and going to Border Cat games. In the Winter he would watch his team (Toronto Maples Leafs) play. He also enjoyed going to bingo and playing crib for years at the Moose Lodge on May Street. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current pandemic, interment will be at a later date. Special thanks to the staff on 7 South at Hogarth, and thanks to Jim for being such a wonderful friend to Ronnie all these years.





