It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Ronald “Ron” Kehl, at the age of 70, at home peacefully in his sleep on June 8, 2019. Ron was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on April 27, 1949 to Irene and Hub Kehl. He married the great love in his life, Simonne in 1974; they were married for 44 wonderful years and together they raised their son, Mark. They enjoyed their date nights, travelling, life and laughs together. Ron had a long career with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool until his retirement in management at the age of 50. In his retirement he enjoyed time spent solving the worlds problems with his buddies at the curling club, visiting Tarpon Springs with his Pilon family, most recently wagon rides and spending lots of time with the light of his life, his grandson Henry. He loved hockey in the elevator and men's commercial leagues, watching the Chicago Bears and the Boston Bruins. His passion above all was golf. He shared this love with his son, Mark. He was a competitive golfer, enjoyed playing his whole life and was proud to play the ProAms with his son. Most recently, as John Valley's guest in May this year, he was able to enjoy a trip of a lifetime to Scotland to play St. Andrew's, completing his bucket list. Many knew him for his gentle spirit, quick wit and good sense of humour. Though he wasn't handy, he sincerely tried. Ron lived a full life with no regrets and was a friend to all who met him. Ron is survived by his best friend, wife Simonne; son Mark, daughter-in-law Laura and grandson, Henry; sister Bonnie; brother-in-law Ray Pilon, sister in-law Jane, his special girls, nieces and god-daughters Maddy (Mike) and Joelle (Troy); other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother and father, Irene and Hub Kehl, brothers Ted and Glen. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 25th at Port Arthur Curling Club (214 Egan St), starting at 4:00pm. Should friends desire, memorial donations to ProKid's or TBRHSC-cardiac unit would be appreciated."Perhaps, just one more"
