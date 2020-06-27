Ronald Lloyd Setala
July 19, 1956–June 19, 2020

Our “Little Brother Ron” passed away peacefully at TBRHSC with Cheryl (sister), Monty (brother), and Nikki (niece) virtually.

Ron is survived by his mother Evelyn, sister Cheryl, brother Monty (Sherrie), five nieces, one nephew (Godson) as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and an endless amount of friends.

Predeceased by his father Heino in 1975.

Cremation has taken place. Given the present COVID-19 situation, a private family gathering will be held at a later date as well as interment in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

“Forever Loved, Forever Missed”.

“And they belonged to that very small class of persons
who still read, who have mind and leisure
to find companionship in books.”

~George Robert Gissing (1857-1903)

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
