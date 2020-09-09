Ronald Mihalus

Born in Welland, Ontario on July 25, 1946. Ron was raised and educated in Port Arthur, Ontario, as a much loved member of a large family.



He married and raised his family in Thunder Bay. Ron chose Ironworking as a career, which took him to many worksites and large construction projects. A career change led him to Winnipeg, to pursue employment in Maintenance and Property Management.



Ron enjoyed and was very dedicated to his work, always going above and beyond no matter the task. Maintenance and repairs were a big part of spare time activity to assist family and friends, be it near or far.



In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed fishing in Ontario with the Fish Club Members and spending time with family at Shebandowan Lake. Ron also enjoyed watching Winnipeg Jets hockey games.



Not one to sit around for any length of time, Ron and Cheryl enjoyed the love of dance. Spending 14 years Ballroom Dancing at Ted Motika's Dance Studio in Winnipeg, where they met alot of fellow dancers. Ron was a handsome man, who looked especially dapper in his white tie and tails.



Ron and Cheryl enjoyed travel to warm climates for relaxation, good food and entertainment, Las Vegas was a favourite destination for entertainment and dancing.



Ron was a man of principle and courage, who faced big challenges throughout his life, with integrity and grace.



He passed away peacefully, after a long and courageous battle against brain cancer.



Ron will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Cheryl, son Ron Jr. (Susan), granddaughter Kayla (Phil), great-grandchildren Weston and Halle, and grandson Brandon. Daughter Shannon (Brian), grandsons Caden and Christian. The mother of his children, Jeanette. Stepsons Shane (Tanya) grandchildren Atley and Gage, Justin (Krista) and Christopher (Sara); Siblings, Gerry, Peter (Rosemary), Michael (Helen), Howard (Joanne) and Doreen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Ron was predeceased by his father Peter, his mother Mary Godick, stepmother Dorothy; siblings, John, Vernon and Veronica; nephew Christopher and uncle Bill Godick.



The family appreciates and acknowledges CancerCare MB and the WRHA for their care and support. A special thank you to the staff of Grace Hospice, for the care and attention provided during the final chapter of Ron's life. We also wish to thank family and friends for their compassion and support.



A private family Memorial Service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba.