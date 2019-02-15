|
|
It has been one year and
I know you are gone
But when I wake to a
beautiful sunrise I know
I can face a new day.
I know you are gone
But when I heart the birds singing I know there is hope of happiness.
I know you are gone
But when I recall all our memories it comforts my shattered heart.
I know you are gone
But when I feel the
breezes blowing I know your
spirit is around me.
I know you are gone
But when I close my eyes at night
I know you are watching over me.
~ Loved and missed by:
Cathy and family
Cherie & Joey and family