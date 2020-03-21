|
|
Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on March 16, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his cherished family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie (nee Sarll). Also left to grieve are his children Sharon (Dr. Nouri Shammas), Karen (Bill Barootes), Dan (Ann), Cindy and Bryan (Dianne). Proud Nonno to his grandchildren Erika (Colin), Danny, Nicholas, Jane, Brooke, Benson, Hailey, Adam, Alexander, Jonathan and Madeline, and his great grandchildren Alexis, Bennett and Delaney. While Ron would consider his family his most important accomplishment, he led a full and active life. Born in Thunder Bay to Angelina and Vincent, he sadly lost his mother at a young age but was fortunate to gain a loving stepmother in Villa. A talented young hockey player, he caught the eye of the Boston Bruins organization but ultimately chose to attend Ryerson Institute of Technology where he excelled in architectural studies and continued his hockey career as a player and distinguished coach. Ron went on to form Scarcello Developments, a successful construction company in Toronto for over 40 years. The family will be holding a private funeral, but a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Ron's remarkable life will be held at a later date.