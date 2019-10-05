|
|
Passed away peacefully at Sun Parlor Home, Leamington, September 29, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Loving husband of Ruby (nee Carter) for 64 years. Cherished father to Neil, Rick (Jo Ellen) and Jule (Roger Sarrazin). Grandfather of Amber Newman (Gary) and Bailey Neufeld (Greg), Great Grandfather of Noah and Emmett Newman. Ron is one of 13 siblings and is survived by Norma and Beryl. He will be missed dearly by his ever-loving fur baby Chloe. A special thank you to 4th floor staff at Sun Parlor Home for the care and kindness given to Ron and family. Ron found much comfort in caring for “Baby”, it brought much peace and solace though out his struggle with Dementia. Condolences received at www.Kendrickfuneralhome.com
A private family service will take place at a later date, arrangements entrusted to Kendrick Funeral Home (91 Division St. S., Kingsville).Donations in Ronald's memory made be made to Alzheimer's Society or The Church of the Epiphany (Kingsville).