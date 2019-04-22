|
|
1922-2019
Mrs. Rondina Sarafina Kerkermeier (Tesolin) of Thunder Bay, age 96, passed away peacefully April 18th at Pinewood Court with her loving family by her side. Rondina was born July 31, 1922 in the small community of Hymers. After marrying the love of her life, Joseph, the couple moved to Fort William where they raised their family in their Donald Street home. The two were happily married for 61 years.
Rondina was a lifelong member of the CWL and Saint Rita Circle Canasta Club for 45 years. She enjoyed baking her famous oatmeal date cookies and scones. She also had a talent for needle work and crocheting. Rondina and Joe also loved maintaining their large flower and vegetable gardens.
Rondina will be remembered for her bright smile and witty character. She was a very proud and caring Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She was always the first to acknowledge and encourage the accomplishments of those around her and help in any way she could. Rondina inspired all those who she had the opportunity to know. She was a very optimistic person with a wonderful sense of humour. She blessed us with her patience and integrity and will be deeply missed by all.
Rondina is survived by her son, Ted and daughter Jo-Ann (Ian Bodnar). Her grandchildren Kaine (Sian), Shelby (Bryan), Kirk Meyer (Kristi), Leah (Drew) and Marlena. As well as her great-grandchildren Ty, Boston, Morgan, Robbie and Mary Jean. Her sister-in-law Margaret Tesolin and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Kerkermeier parents, Paolo and Augusta Tesolin, brothers John and Merico, sister Mae Gava (Al), daughter-in-law Susan Kerkermeier and great-grandson Chase Bodnar.
A celebration of Rondina's life will be held on Thursday April 25th at St. Agnes church at 12:10 pm with Rev. Panikulam officiating. If friends so desire, memorial donations can be made to the TBRHSC Cardiovascular and Stroke Program.
WE LOVE YOU NANA, YOU WERE ALWAYS YOUNGER THAN YOUR YEARS
Rondina Kerkermeier will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
