|
|
On July 27, 2019, at the age of 51, we lost our daughter and sister, Rondine Barbara Andrucko.If you have someone who is having trouble with addiction, be there for them. Do not give up on them.
Rondine always had an adventurous spirit and a contagious beautiful laugh. Rondine loved very hard and held her family close to her heart. As a young girl her summers spent at Marks Lake with her family were something she always cherished as it was the most simple and safest part of her life.
Rondine left home at an early age destine to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Her travels took her to many places in Canada, where new adventures always awaited her. You never knew when Rondine called what she was doing or what she was up to.
Rondine found her second family with those who attended and served at a church in Toronto, called The Sanctuary. There, she freely shared her love with those she worked with, those who came in for a meal, or anybody who needed somebody to talk to. Many times Rondine was asked by the church to tell her story to others who were trying to find their way. She often said she never regretted anything she had done. It made Rondine who she was.
Rondine regularly volunteered at ‘The Sanctuary', whether it was helping in the kitchen, the bicycle shop or just listening to someone who wanted to talk. She, along with other volunteers, were frequently seen in the winter months walking the streets with blankets and clothing for those less fortunate. Rondine was often heard saying ‘ if it wasn't for ‘The Sanctuary', she never would of made it'. But Rondine fought long and hard the evils of addiction. She loved and was loved by many but over time, her troubles just seemed to multiple.
Rondine loved her life. She loved her family. She loved those at ‘The Sanctuary'. Rondine loved God dearly.
Rondine is survived by her mother, JoAnne Taylor, brother Derek Andrucko (Amanda) enroute, nephews Drayden, Gabriel, Nathaniel, niece Stella ; sister Jolene (Joe), Kenora, niece and nephew, Jenna and Joey; aunt, Joyce Washburn, North Bay, ON and other family members. She was predeceased by her father Ron in November 2018.
Services for Rondine Andrucko will be held at the ‘The Sanctuary', Toronto, ON on Tuesday, August 13th at 2:00 p.m.
Donations may be made to ‘The Sanctuary', or Grace House in Thunder Bay.
Love may be the only thing they need.