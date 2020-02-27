|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosa Etreni (Romeo) on February 25, 2020. She passed peacefully at the TBRHSC, after a brief illness, with loving family by her side. Rosa was born in Siderno, Italy on October 15, 1945 to Guiseppe and Immacolata Romeo. At the age of 20, she moved to Fort William with her family where she met her husband Cosimo. The two married in 1967, starting a family shortly afterwards. The most important and cherished part of her life was her family, they meant the absolute world to her. She prided herself on bringing family together through her love of cooking and baking all of their favourite dishes. Rosa is lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years Cosimo, sons Alfredo (Kasey), Pino (Stefania), and Frank (Luisa), grandchildren Matthew, Kayla, Andrew, Jessica, Brooklyn, and Erica, siblings Dominic (Maria), Angela (Dominic), and Marisa (Robert), and in-laws Rocco (Rosetta), Esterina (Vincenzo), Antonio, and Dominic. She is predeceased by her parents Guiseppe and Immacolata, father-in-law and mother-in-law Alfredo and Francesca, and in-laws Guiseppe, Theresa (Vincenzo), Rosina, and Albina. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Dominic's Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Prayers will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 7:00pm with the Vigil Service at 7:30pm in St. Dominic's Church. If friends desire, memorials to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre designated to the Heart and Stroke or Diabetes programs can be made in Rosa's name.On-line Condolences
Rosa Etreni will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
