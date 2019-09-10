|
It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and aunt on September 6, 2019 at TCU Hogarth Riverview.God made a wonderful
Rosa was born in Celano Italy on August 20, 1928. She immigrated to Canada in 1952, joining her husband Raffaele in Fort William. Her warm-hearted caring nature shone early as she frequently opened her home to new Italian immigrants helping them settle to the new life in Canada. They would share stories from the old country and delicious Italian food.
Rosa was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, who always placed everyone's needs before her own. Her family and home were her main interests. She loved family gatherings ensuring everyone was well fed. She was a passionate gardener. Produce from her garden was shared with family, friends and neighbors. After raising her children, Rosa worked for a short time at the Royal Edward Hotel until its closure in the early 80's.
Rosa will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by son Ralph, daughters Linda (Tom) Garofalo, Gina (Tony) Sgambelluri, grandchildren Brittany Garofalo, Isabella, Gillian and Anthony Sgambelluri. Numerous nieces and nephews survive throughout Canada and Italy. Rosa was predeceased by her husband Raffaele, son Gabriel in infancy, brothers Augusto and Guerino, and sisters Assunta, Isolina and Concetta.
Funeral Mass for Rosa will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Dominic's Church celebrated by Rev. Mike Mahoney. Interment will take place following the service at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm at St. Dominic's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association, Alzheimer's Society or the Northern Cardiac Fund would be appreciated.
mother,
A mother who never
grows old;
He made her smile of the
sunshine.
And he moulded her heart
of pure gold;
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses
you see;
God made a wonderful
mother,
And He gave this dear
mother to me.
Until we meet again, may
God hold you in the palm
of His hand. See you later.
- Patrick O'Reilly
Rosa Leonardi will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
