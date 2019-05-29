|
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of Rosaire Garneau born October 13, 1936, in Quebec City, Quebec announce his peaceful passing on May 26, 2019 at McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay.
Rosaire enjoyed life to fullest especially when he was outdoors - hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening, also an avid wood worker.
Arriving in Jackfish, Ontario in 1958 on train number 5 with only his fishing rod in his hand this is where he would meet the love of his life Hazel. They married in 1960 and started raising their family. Rosaire had a laugh that was loud and infectious and frequent.
He is survived by his wife Hazel (Tiboni) as well as his children Theresa (Bruce) MacLeod, Brenda (Charlie) Cooper, Rene (Michele), Robert (Heather) and Paulette (Frank) McCarron and 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Claude (Micheline) of Quebec City.
Predeceased by his parents Adjutor and Adrienne and nephew Daniel.
Visitation will take place at the King Funeral Home in Schreiber beginning at 7:00 on Wednesday and a celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 on Thursday at Holy Angels Church in Schreiber, luncheon to follow at the Rec Centre.
Donations to Cancer, Heart and Stroke or the charity of your choice.