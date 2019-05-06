|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rosalie Agostino (Scavarelli) announces her passing at the age of 98, with her family by her side, at Bethammi Nursing Home, St. Joseph's Care Group, on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Rosalie was born on January 22, 1921 in Fort William, Ontario. Rosalie's working life was comprised of operating the family grocery store, as well as keeping her family household in order with two children. She did it with great success. She was always hard-working and her customers appreciated her efforts. Family was her greatest treasure and the time that she spent with them was filled with love and laughter. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time in the summer at Oliver Lake with Joanne, Ted, and sons Shawn and Kevin. Travelling to San Diego to visit with John, Rae, and sons John and Michael was a great adventure for Rosalie, as well. She loved touring Southern California and enjoying the beautiful weather there.
All music has the power to soothe the soul, and for her all genres brought her pleasure. She could be found singing, dancing, tapping her toes or sitting and listening. Simple pleasures in life brought her joy.
Rosalie is survived by her daughter Joanne (Ted) Frisky and their sons Shawn (Kim) and Kevin (Natasha) with her great grandchildren Ben and Loxley, all of Thunder Bay. She is also survived by her son John (Ann) of San Diego, Rae (Loving mother of John and Michael) of San Diego, grandsons John and Michael (Mimi) of San Diego and great grandsons Fletcher, Mason, and Henry. She is also survived by her brothers Jack, Frank, Jimmie, and LeRoy, sister Louise, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosalie was predeceased by her husband John (2015), her parents Rose and Frank Scavarelli, brothers Peter and Nels, and her sisters Sarah and Vera.
For the past 12 years, Rosalie lived at Bethammi with the wonderful, caring staff who loved her unconditionally. The family is grateful for the exemplary care which she received and especially during the final days of her life. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Koo, Mary-Jane N.P. and Dr. Chris Lai, and the full staff of the 2ND floor of Bethammi.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Fr. Francisco Blazek. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will take place in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery with a reception to follow at Harbourview. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Bethammi Nursing Home, St. Joseph's Foundation.
“Hi Sweetheart. I love you tonda tonda.”
-Rosalie Agostino