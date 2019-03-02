|
Mrs. Rose Alba Gaitens (nee Cormier), age 87 years, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Rose was born in Wellington, P.E.I. on September 29, 1931 into a large family, where she was third youngest of eleven. Her family moved to Montreal when she was 10. Later she met the love of her life, her husband Charles (Chuck). They married on February 12, 1955 and had two daughters who were later raised in Toronto.
At the time of retirement they moved to Thunder Bay to be closer to their daughters & son-in-law Joe. This allowed Rose to be active and lovingly involved in the lives of her three granddaughters who she was extremely proud of.
Roses' other interests were knitting, reading, cooking for others and playing Super Mario. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her time at the casino. Every Sunday she would tune in to the French Catholic Mass on T.V.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Carol Cooper and Donna Bruno (Joe), and her three granddaughters Jillian, Faith and Kristen. She was predeceased by her husband Chuck on March 1, 1999.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Montreal at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Roses' name to CNIB, Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.