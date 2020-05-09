Rose Annie Ray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rose Annie Ray, 83 years, of Nipigon , Ontario, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She spent a good number of years out on Lake Nipigon commercial fishing with her partner Frank. In their retirement they spent most of their time hunting and fishing. Mom's happiest times were at her camp at Park's Lake with family and friends by her side. She will be forever remembered for her knitting of socks which her family looked forward to receiving each Christmas. Mom will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her companion of twenty-eight years, Frank Hardy, by her son Gary “Gawa” Ray, by her parents – Daisy and “Mac” McCullough, her siblings – Evelyn McCullough and John McCullough; she is survived by her children – Diane (Reg) Height of Dorion, Ontario, {Chum} Murray Ray (Delena Toset), {Bino} Terry (Cathy} Ray, {Smiley} Leonard (Kim) Ray and Penny Ann (Kevin) Robinson all of Nipigon, Ontario and daughter-in-law Kelly Kuzma of Thunder Bay, Ontario, by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and by her brother Melvin (Janice) McCullough of Victoria, British Columbia. According to Rosie's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
To the Ray family

So sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.

Marie & Nils
Marie & Nils Toset
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to all the family. Sending hugs your way.
Connie Nuttall
May 9, 2020
Our condolences to the families.
Marc Marchand
Friend
May 9, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy. Rosie was such a wonderful person. I have many wonderful memories of coming to your house, as a kid, living across the street. Take good care of yourselves!
Tina Phirbny
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved