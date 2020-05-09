Mrs. Rose Annie Ray, 83 years, of Nipigon , Ontario, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital with family by her side. She spent a good number of years out on Lake Nipigon commercial fishing with her partner Frank. In their retirement they spent most of their time hunting and fishing. Mom's happiest times were at her camp at Park's Lake with family and friends by her side. She will be forever remembered for her knitting of socks which her family looked forward to receiving each Christmas. Mom will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her companion of twenty-eight years, Frank Hardy, by her son Gary “Gawa” Ray, by her parents – Daisy and “Mac” McCullough, her siblings – Evelyn McCullough and John McCullough; she is survived by her children – Diane (Reg) Height of Dorion, Ontario, {Chum} Murray Ray (Delena Toset), {Bino} Terry (Cathy} Ray, {Smiley} Leonard (Kim) Ray and Penny Ann (Kevin) Robinson all of Nipigon, Ontario and daughter-in-law Kelly Kuzma of Thunder Bay, Ontario, by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and by her brother Melvin (Janice) McCullough of Victoria, British Columbia. According to Rosie's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store