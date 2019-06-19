|
Rose was born in South Gillies township, to Alice (nee Sitch) and Robert Couch, the third of four children. Shortly after her birth, Rose's family moved to Fort William, where she excelled at public and secondary school. During WWII, she met and married Charles Gilchrist, and in 1943 they had a son, Wayne. While Charlie served in the armed forces, Rose lived with his family in Parry Sound, Ontario. Charlie lost his life during the war, leaving Rose to raise their 2-year old son Wayne on her own. Prior to the end of WWII, she returned to Fort William, moved into an apartment above her parents' house on May Street, and worked in legal secretarial positions to support herself and Wayne. In 1956, Rose married Guido Marostica, whose nickname was Mars. Together they moved to their new Donald Street home, and raised two sons, Paul and Mark. Rose and Guido had 39 years together, before Guido died in 1995. Rose spent her last few years at Southbridge Pinewood Nursing Home after she could no longer manage at home, and died there 4 days after her birthday, at age 98. Throughout her life, Rose was devoted to her home and family. She was kind and generous to all she met, and a gracious hostess of countless gatherings of family and friends. Rose was an avid reader and was always reading a book or two or three. She loved cats, yard sales and puzzles. And she always had time to share with family, friends and neighbours. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Robert Couch, siblings Aida Oikonen and Stewart Couch, husband Charles Gilchrist, husband Guido Marostica and son Wayne Gilchrist. She is survived by her sister Betty (nee Couch) Jewel, sons Paul and Mark, grandchildren Tammy, Kevin, Meghan, Ross and Deanna, and great granddaughters Imogen and Molly. Rose will be greatly missed, and remembered with love, by all who knew her. Roses's cremated remains have already been interred.
