|
August 6th, 2019, Orleans, ON, peacefully surrounded by her family and dear ones Rose Florence Blaikie Legace, aged 81, transitioned back to the spirit world; embraced by her mother at the pearly gates.
Rose leaves behind her loving sons Steven Gerald Legace, Gordon Carl Legace, daughter-in-law Tammy Younker-Legace, grand-children Laurianne Groulx, Bodhi Legace, Lisa Daigle, great grandchildren Hayley Joseph and Paige Skinner, surviving sister Marilyn Foster nee Blaikie, (Doug Foster, Omeemee, ON), Childhood best friend Shirley MacLaughlin nee Foster and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends in Ottawa, Thunder Bay and throughout North American. Predeceased by her friend and former husband Gerald (Gerry) Legace and his wife Sydna Patrick; and 9 of her brothers and sisters.
Ever the educator and one to persevere in any situation, Rose chose to take back the fear of death and its unknown by courageously leading her family through the MAID program. Dying with a sense of dignity and control was the path she chose for us all. Given this, friends and family from far and wide phoned and visited to share in her very precious last days on earth. Beauty, tears and joyful memories were shared. She was eternally grateful for this time.
Rose was born in rural Nova Scotia in January 1938, the second youngest girl of 11 siblings, it became clear very early Rose was born to be a teacher. Sharp as a tac, quick witted and extremely resourceful, Rose became a natural leader and teacher. She fondly recounted the times she helped her older brother with this reading and letters or hopping on a train at the age of 12 with her younger sister Marilyn heading from Rural NS to NY, landing unannounced at their brother's doorstep for an undetermined amount of time.
At the age of 16 she won a Nova Scotia Speech writing award which granted her a trip to the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, little did she know she would move to its suburbs some 55 years later.
Rose started her official teaching career in the Northern Ontario bush country - Biscotasing - before she had even graduated (1960) from teachers' college in Toronto. Married at 21 - June 30, 1959 to a handsome fellow from Biscotasing – Gerry Legace a local Forester (Lumberjack); the spring next she was granted the College's only final exam exception to reschedule; for that day she delivered her first son Steven – May 9, 1960.
While in Biscotasing/Ramsay area from 1958-1966, and with Gerry in the bush country for extended periods of time, Rose was in full charge of the schoolhouse and her household. Gordon arrived three years after his brother late in June, having ended the school classes a month early to travel to Toronto for Gordon's delivery.
Rose would recount her teaching experiences in this area with practical fondness. Luckily the schoolhouse had two rooms – one side as classroom and one room as her home with her husband and two young boys. Many days were spent prepping lessons, tending to the fires, grading papers and teaching reading and writing to the vast age ranges of her students.
The family moved to Thunder Bay in 1966, Rose taught, for the balance of her career, in the Lakehead family of schools: at Oliver Road Public School, Cornwall Public School, and CD Howe Public School.
Rose continued to teach, raise her boys and study - receiving her BA in Sociology (1975) and BEd (1979) at Lakehead University, and continued to take more courses over the next 30 years that fed her thirst for knowledge. In her summers and well into her retirement years, Rose would also explore and backpack through the wilderness, often found with larger than life backpacks on her person or portaging a canoe through the old trapping trails. She was ever the pioneer.
Retiring in 1993, she took this opportunity to explore additional and broader educational avenues. Becoming a Yogi at the Shivananda Yoga Center, Nassau Bahamas. Furthering her yoga practice and learning Ayurvedic Medicine at the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge MA. Ever passionate and well ahead of her time, she shared and encouraged others to be the best health they could be. Frequenting all the local yoga studios, sharing her love and energy of crystals, particularly the rose quartz, cleansing/detoxing and many times making her own Kombucha and growing her own sprouts to share with her friends and neighbours.
When she wasn't traveling or studying, she would be volunteering with Ms Anna Korotki's kindergarten classes, or advocating and championing the Thunder Bay Symphony, attending the Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship, or Orleans United Church in Ottawa.
Life for Rose was not without struggles, after removing all her mercury fillings at once, Rose then struggled to her last day with varying degrees of environmental sensitivities, organ issues and mental health illness stemming from the mercury poisoning.
As we reflect on Rose's life, she would want us to be passionate, to be educated – no matter what that looks like for you - and to make clear decisions that are true and right for you. One never knows the full extent of our lives on others – particularly as a teacher - the lives we touch by being boldly and unapologetically ourselves. Rose would want you to be someone's inspiration.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Asia Institute or to Parkinson Canada.
Per Rose's request a colorful and joyful celebration of life will be held on the afternoon of Friday, November 8th at Orleans United Church, 1111 Orleans Boulevard with reception to follow. An open house to share cheers, stories and dancing to follow at location TBD. For more details and/or to send your Rose story or photos along to the family, please email [email protected]