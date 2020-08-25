Only 11 days shy of her 98th birthday on Sept 1st, "Aunt" Rose, as she was affectionately known, has reached the end of this time we call Life and having embraced it to the fullest, is ready to begin a New Ethereal Adventure!



As Rose transitions into an adventure beyond she rejoins her parents- John and Rosina, and her brothers John and Michael and her cat Sebastian.



Rose will be deeply missed by her niece and best friend Donna Frim and loving cat Ringo, her sister Susan (Martin Gross), her niece Karen (Ken Dow), and Grandnieces Krista (Richman Neumann) and Kayla (Ryan Poitras), her sister-in-law Eileen Frim, her PSW Susan King and many Wonderful Friends. She will be remembered by her nephews Stephen Gross (Susan) and Michael Frim (Kathy) and Grandnieces Melissa (Ben Murphy and Carter) and Rachel Frim.



Adventures in Rose's Life- Immigrant at age 7 to Canada from Uila, Romania, Recipient of the Hindenburg Medal for best German Composition in Ontario, Proudest moment becoming Canadian Citizen, Assembly line worker at Kaufman's Rubber Plant, Ironer at Forsyth Shirt Factory, Stenographer at Kaufman's Rubber, Rumpel Felt Factory, Frey's Chicken Hatchery and Office Outfitters, Tobacco Picker, Weiner Twister at J. M. Schneiders, Member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Kitchener and later at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Waterloo, Little Theatre Actress, Choir Member, General Duty Nurse at K-W Hospital, Clinical Pediatric Nurse at K-W and Hamilton Hospitals, Public Health Nurse for Easter Seals, Advocate for Indigenous Health Care- started Clinic in Sioux Lookout, Cancer Survivor, University Graduate-BScN., Teacher of RNA's- McKellar Hospital Thunder Bay, President of Soroptimist Club of Thunder Bay - 1968-70, Co-founder and co-chair of Soroptimist International Friendship Garden in Thunder Bay - 1964-1993, Recipient of Canada 125 Medal for Community Service, Oktoberfest Woman of the Year 2006 - Senior Category, Corporate Service Clubs of Canada Award Winner, Oil, Watercolour and Ink Artist, Member of Wings 404 Art Group, Card Player at the Adult Recreation Centre in Waterloo, Outdoors Woman- adored her Little Pigeon Bay Camp in Thunder Bay and Cottage in Grand Bend, Nature Lover, Published Author, Computer Whiz, Reader of Braille, Audio book Enthusiast, Current Events Aficionado, Student of Qi-Gong, Belly Dancer, Exercise Buddy at Waterloo Heights Retirement Apartment, Knitter of Hats for K-W Out of the Cold Program, Member of the Huron Shores United Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church "Knitting Chicks" Prayer Shawl Ministry, Poetry Reader and Writer, Cat Lover, Afternoon Tea Celebrant, Innovator, Mentor, Life-long Learner!



Rose felt blessed and was grateful to her family, friends and so many others who touched her life. Thank-you to the Heroes at Parkwood Mennonite Suites for Caring for Rose since July 2019 and to the Heroes on the 5th Floor at Grand River Hospital for their compassionate care in her last week.



In lieu of flowers, Rose asks that you enjoy an adventure with the wonderful people in your life- wander in a glorious woodlot, enjoy a new restaurant together, remember a loved one by donating to a favourite charity etc.



Rose began each new day with a prayer,





“This is the Day the Lord has made,

Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

~Psalm 118:24



Celebrate Every Day of Your Life!



In this time of Covid, Rose will be cremated through the Erb and Good Family Funeral Home and no memorial service will be held. Instead, over the next few weeks, many Afternoon Teas will be held to Celebrate and Remember Rose. In the Spring of 2021, a Tree Planting ceremony will take place at the Soroptimist International Friendship Garden in Thunder Bay.