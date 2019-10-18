|
|
1937–2009
We have lost our life's
companion
A life linked with ours
And day by day we miss
you more
As we walk through life alone
You gave us your love in the
fullest measure
Care and devotion and
memories to treasure
You shared our hopes our
joys and tears
We will always cherish those
special years
A faithful wife & mother, honest upright & true
So precious to us that if
heartaches could make a lane
We would walk the path
of Heaven
Take your hand and say
we love you.
Our Love for you lives forever
Hank, Gary & Patty and Lorne.