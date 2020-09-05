1/
Rose Krupper
Rose, a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother passed away at the Hogarth Transitional Care Unit the evening of August 27th, 2020. She is survived by sons John (Lorraine), Thomas (Lise' Racicot) Montreal, daughters Rosemarie Tominaga Vancouver, Lenore (Dan) Potvin Ajax, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister Anne Lehto. Predeceased by husband John sons Andrew and James, grandson John, parents, brothers Joseph, Peter, Michael and Romeo, sisters Sophie and Josephine. As per Rose's wishes there will be no service or celebration of life. Cremation has taken place and interment was in the family plot at St Patrick's Cemetery. If desired donations to St. Joseph's Care Group or to the charity of your choice in Rose's memory. We would like to thank the support staff at the PR Cooke Apartments and the staff at the Willow Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth and Rose's advise "don't take any wooden nickles".

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
