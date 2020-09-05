Rose Krupper

Rose, a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother passed away at the Hogarth Transitional Care Unit the evening of August 27th, 2020. She is survived by sons John (Lorraine), Thomas (Lise' Racicot) Montreal, daughters Rosemarie Tominaga Vancouver, Lenore (Dan) Potvin Ajax, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister Anne Lehto. Predeceased by husband John sons Andrew and James, grandson John, parents, brothers Joseph, Peter, Michael and Romeo, sisters Sophie and Josephine. As per Rose's wishes there will be no service or celebration of life. Cremation has taken place and interment was in the family plot at St Patrick's Cemetery. If desired donations to St. Joseph's Care Group or to the charity of your choice in Rose's memory. We would like to thank the support staff at the PR Cooke Apartments and the staff at the Willow Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth and Rose's advise "don't take any wooden nickles".





