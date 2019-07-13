|
It is with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Rose Marie Auringer announce her passing on June 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay after a brief, fierce battle with cancer. Rose was born December 15, 1955 in Dryden, Ontario - the only daughter of Raoul and Jeanine Callewaert. She lived in Winnipeg and Toronto before meeting her soul mate, Brian Auringer in Dryden where they lived for a few years before settling in Thunder Bay. They were married July 7, 1990 - almost 30 years, and together almost 40. In spite of Rose's rough & tough exterior, those who were close to her and loved her knew that she was kind, thoughtful, and very sensitive. Rose worked from the time she was 16 years old at a variety of jobs. She worked as a hairdresser, at a travel agency, and in many kitchens. She was a great cook and enjoyed working the last several years as a kitchen assistant at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School where she had wonderful, supportive co-workers. Rose is survived by her mother, Jeanine of Ste. Rose du Lac, Manitoba; her brothers - Paul (Barb) of Dryden; Jules (Debbie) of Selkirk, Manitoba; Gary of Mackenzie, British Columbia; sister-in-law Carol of Dryden; and brother-in-law Scott (Monica) of Winnipeg. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many close friends that were like family to her as well. She is predeceased by her husband Brian in 2017; father Raoul in 2018; and her brother Leon in 2008.
Thank you to Jacqui, John and Mary for all their love and support through Rose's illness; as well as to the nurses in the Palliative Care unit for looking after Rose in her final weeks.
As per her wishes, there will be no funeral or services.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com