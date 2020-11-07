

Rose Marie at age 89 years young has left us to join Bobby who she said was waiting for her. Following a lengthy stay in hospital she passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.Born Rose Marie Vaillancourt on March 22, 1931 in Morley Township (Stratton) she, along with three younger sisters was raised and educated in Fort Frances.Marriage in 1954 resulted in a move to Thunder Bay. For over 50 years the house they built on Duke Street was their family home. Failing health prompted a move to P. R. Cook Apartments in September of 2019. Being fiercely independent this was not an easy move for her. She did come to realize she needed some help and was very acceptant and appreciative of the support she received.Rose was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2017, parents Maurice and Mary Vaillancourt and sister Kathleen.She is survived by her sisters Maureen Wilson (Jack-deceased) of Thunder Bay and Rochelle Duchnicki (Tom) of Fort Frances as well as numerous cherished nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.Through her life she worked at the Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal, C.D. Howe Engineering, the Arthritis Society and the Thunder Bay Condominium Corporation.From early on in her 63 year marriage winters were spent in southern states. For the last 30 years that meant stays at their condo in Scottsdale, Arizona. A place they called a second home. Along their travels they made many lifelong friends.Rose was a fantastic cook and had many interests including knitting, calligraphy, gardening, painting, card making and many more. For years she attended workshops at the Quetico Centre on the various mediums.She was a member of Corpus Christi parish and the Catholic Women's League.We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on 3A and those at St. Joseph's Hospice for the care, compassion, support and dignity they afforded Rose. To the staff at P. R. Cook Apartments your patience and understanding was very much appreciated.As per her request donations, if desired, can be made to St. Joseph's Care Group or the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.A private celebration of life will be held at Corpus Christi Church with Father Victor DeGagne as celebrant. Cremation has taken place.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to invite only and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing is mandatory for those attending.