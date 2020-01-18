|
|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rose Marie Todd on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospice after a long and brave battle with cancer. Rose worked for many years at St. Joseph's Heritage as a Personal Support Worker. Rose enjoyed travelling to B.C. to visit her younger sister and the odd trip south of the border. Rose was predeceased by her daughter Kristine, mother Nellie Miller and sister Shirley. Rose leaves to mourn her husband Arthur, son Kevin, sisters Carol (Garry) Hoosegood and Sandra (Norm) Hunter and brother Richard. Rose will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Rose's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com