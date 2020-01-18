Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Rose Marie Todd

Rose Marie Todd Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rose Marie Todd on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospice after a long and brave battle with cancer. Rose worked for many years at St. Joseph's Heritage as a Personal Support Worker. Rose enjoyed travelling to B.C. to visit her younger sister and the odd trip south of the border. Rose was predeceased by her daughter Kristine, mother Nellie Miller and sister Shirley. Rose leaves to mourn her husband Arthur, son Kevin, sisters Carol (Garry) Hoosegood and Sandra (Norm) Hunter and brother Richard. Rose will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Rose's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

www.sargentandson.com
