January 28, 1935 – November 29, 2019
Rose Merlo (nee Oktaba), age 84 years, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Rose was born in Fort William on January 28, 1935. She grew up on the family farm on Mapleward Road and was educated locally. After marriage she lived her entire adult life in Westfort. She worked numerous jobs in the city over her working years, doing office work and waitressing at locations including The Shamrock Grill in Westfort, Simpsons Sears, The Royal Edward Hotel, The Circle Inn, Lotus Inn, Uncle Frank's Supper Club, H&R Block, Dresswell Cleaners, The Westfort Hotel & Riley's Tavern. She retired in 2000 and had been a resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor since 2010.
Rose was an independent woman who always did things her way. She would often speak her mind to let you know exactly how she felt with regards to any given situation. She always made the needs of her family her top priority, providing for them often before providing for herself. She was overjoyed with the births of each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Over the years she enjoyed numerous leisure pursuits, including blueberry & mushroom picking, fishing, and occasionally travelling. She especially enjoyed cooking holiday meals for her family. Her specialties were cabbage rolls and borscht. In her later years she also attended the occasional bingo.
Rose is survived by her 3 children Leah (John) Tronsen, Wayne and Ron Merlo; grandchildren Kevin (Debbie) and Kyle Tronsen, Mikayla and Cristen Merlo; great-grandchildren Avery and Carter Tronsen; sisters Olga (Bill) Cottrell and Stella (late Walter) Shchepanik; brother Bill (Susan) Oktaba; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Katherine Oktaba; sister Josie France; and former husband Leo Merlo.
A Celebration of Life for the late Rose Merlo will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Cremation has taken place, with interment at Mountainview Cemetery at a later date.
Should friends so desire, donations made in the memory of Rose to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
