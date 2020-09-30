The Family of Rose Mill is sad to announce Mom's peaceful passing on the evening of Friday, 25 September 2020. Her latest fall was one from which she could not recover.



Mom was born in Edmonton, Alberta and moved to Port Arthur at a young age with her parents, three brothers and sister, settling in the family home on Jean Street. She often said the family was so poor they couldn't afford to give her a middle name.



Her Father worked at the Port Arthur Shipbuilding Company and her mother ran a boarding house. Mom attended Central School and PACI. At some point she met and fell for Dad, a marriage that lasted almost 70 years, and together they raised two sons, Bill and John.



Mom became a librarian and worked for many years at the Waverly branch of Thunder Bay Public Library, where she made many lifelong friends, not only with her co-workers but also the patrons of the branch. She would love when a stranger would approach her and say to her "I remember you from the library". In those early days, she became part of the school library program, where the branch would send books to the schools so students who could not get to the branch still had the opportunity to check out books.



Before and upon retiring, Mom and Dad enjoyed travelling, spending a lot of time in Saskatchewan to visit the Howes, and Connecticut via Frankenmuth Michigan to visit Dad's cousin.



Mom was predeceased by husband, William (Ted), her parents Thomas and Lily Draganiuk, brothers William (killed in action in 1944), John and Victor and by her dear sister Anne. She is also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Barbara.



Mom is survived by sons Bill (Ruth) and John (Virginia); grandson Curtis (Natalie) and granddaughter Robyn Anne (Reed); and by her three special great grandsons Mason, Caleb, and Aiden. Mom is also survived by nieces and nephews out west.



The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Cedar Wing, Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth. Although Mom was not there very long, her short stay there was peaceful, the staff caring and concerned.



We would also like to thank the nursing and rehab staff of 1A, TBDHSC for doing your best to get Mom back on her feet. We would especially like to thank Doctor Olga for her efforts on Mom's behalf and for keeping the family fully aware of Mom's condition.



Special thanks to the staff at the Walford for making Mom's years there comfortable. Mom had a difficult time leaving her home on Lakeshore Drive, but the transition was made so much easier by the TLC displayed by everyone one there. There are just too many folks there to name!



Mom did not want a fuss made over her and so in accordance with her wishes, she has been cremated. There will be no formal service, and she will be laid to rest with Dad at a private family gathering.



If friends wish, Mom would be pleased if donations were made to the charity of your choice. Since she loved her dogs so well, perhaps the Thunder Bay Humane Society would be a good choice for those so inclined.





