It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of our beloved Grandmother Rose. Rose, age 96 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep to join her loved ones on April 15, 2019 in Roseview Manor. Rose was born on February 13, 1923 to Joe and Ethel Zoldy in Elk River Minnesota, moving to Manitoba in 1925. In 1939, Rose, along with her parents, six brothers and six sisters, moved to Port Arthur and called it home. Rose married her true love James (Jim) McDermott at age 19 in 1942 and together raised their three beautiful children Eddie, Bobby and Eileen. Having strong ties to her family, Rose was very much involved and a huge part of her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives. Her passion for her own family extended to all children. While busy running an in-home day care centre, Rose also foster parented for over 30 years through the Children's Aid Society, providing a loving home for teenage girls. Rose nurtured, enriched and impacted the lives of the young women who came through her door. In 1991 she retired and spent her years travelling, keeping in touch with friends and family and enjoying her time at the 55 Plus Centre dances. When not kicking up her heels, you could find her digging in the dirt in one of the most large and beautiful gardens in the Shuniah St area. Her love for gardening extended into her love for cooking and baking and her passion for canning and preserving ensured a well-stocked cellar of food for all to enjoy. Simply put, Rose enjoyed feeding everybody! Although life eventually slowed Rose down, she never lost her compassion and kindness for others. Anyone who knew Rose was aware of the losses she had encountered in her life and during these times and in her day to day living, she showed us all the unwavering strength in which she was made of. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Ethel Zoldy, husband Jim McDermott, sons Eddie and Bobby McDermott, son-in-law Michael Fikis, daughter Eileen Fikis, daughter in-law Wanda McDermott, as well as predeceased by all 12 siblings. We thank the staff at Roseview Manor for the last three years of support and for the care and kindness you showed Rose. In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be made to the Children's Aid Foundation. A private service will be held. Finally, we thank you Gramma Rose for your unconditional love and your open-door policy that your home was always our home. Our family chain is broken, but the chain will link again.
Love your adoring family, your biggest fans, your middle finger gang.
