Rose Sochackey, 90, passed away on September 6, 2019, with family by her side. She spent her last several years at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Rose was born April 24th, 1929 to Elijah and Edith Larabee. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael, of 68 years, her son Larry (Cathy), daughter Valerie (Jesse), grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild as well as brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Rose will be missed by all that knew her. Rose's greatest joy was spending time with her family and waited for their many visits and phone calls. She touched each one with gentle hands and holds a special place in everyone's heart. She also loved tending to her gardens, baking and took great pride in her home.A new flower has entered Heaven's garden.
A special thanks to the staff on 4N Iris for the care, smiles and special attention given to Rose during her stay there. Rose touched the hearts of all that knew her. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service as per the family wishes.
