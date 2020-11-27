1/1
Rose Zimak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Rose at the age of 96 passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor the last of the Troisi children. She was born in Fort William on September 24, 1924. Rose attended St. Peter's School and Fort William Collegiate. She worked at Shop Easy, the telephone exchange and then became the switch board operator at McKellar Hospital. Rose was married to Walter Zimak who passed away in 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Felix and Filomena Troisi, sisters Amy Lenton, Margaret Seed, Annette O'Leary, Philis Koshur and brother Nicky. Many nieces and nephews survive. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday December 3. A notification of a Celebration of Life this coming summer will be placed in the Chronicle Journal at the appropriate time.

Rose Zimak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.


On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved