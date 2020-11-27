On Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Rose at the age of 96 passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor the last of the Troisi children. She was born in Fort William on September 24, 1924. Rose attended St. Peter's School and Fort William Collegiate. She worked at Shop Easy, the telephone exchange and then became the switch board operator at McKellar Hospital. Rose was married to Walter Zimak who passed away in 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Felix and Filomena Troisi, sisters Amy Lenton, Margaret Seed, Annette O'Leary, Philis Koshur and brother Nicky. Many nieces and nephews survive. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday December 3. A notification of a Celebration of Life this coming summer will be placed in the Chronicle Journal at the appropriate time.



Rose Zimak will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





