|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rosella Piccolo (nee: Sobush) announce her peaceful passing on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Mom was born on January 21, 1943 in Niagara Falls, Ontario (her heaven), to Evelyn and Robert Schmidt. Mom moved to Thunder Bay at an early age and it is here that she met and married her late husband Victor Sobush. They raised 3 loving children together. She married Cosimo Piccolo on October 3, 1990 and remained married to him until her passing.
Mom worked at Grandview Lodge until her retirement, where she was a permanent fixture, smiling, laughing, joking and scooping endless amounts of instant potatoes to the residents, who loved her as much as us.
Mom was predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Robert and her brother Louie Schmidt.
Mom is survived by her children, Victor Sobush (Karen), Kathleen Kennedy (Ryan) and Bobbi Jo Sobush-Riopel (Henri). Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Ashlee Cooke, Bradly Cooke, Josh Alguire and her brother John Morningstar.
Mom chose not for anyone to fuss over her passing.
Cremation has taken place and interment will be held in the spring.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at the Westfort Prosvita, 721 Gore Street West, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 May Street North.
We would like to thank her lifelong friends Sharon Rabachuk, Marge Sgambelluri and Angela Barzaghi for all their love and support. We would like to thank the nursing staff on 2B at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A special thank you to Dr. Olga Kesselgoff for her care with Mom.
With a heart as big as Westfort, Mom leaves you with your own way to celebrate her life with endless laughter, smiles and memories.
If friends desire, donations in memory of Rosella may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
As mom would say, “That's it, get in the car, we are going home!”
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com